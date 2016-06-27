PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Interactive Reading Notebook for Fourth Grade - 209 pages!
This reading notebook is completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in this interactive reading journal includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their reading notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their reading notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core reading notebooks.
All Common Core Reading standards for 4th grade are covered in this book.
Topics covered:
Drawing Inferences
Themes
Characters, Settings and Events
Word and Phrase Meanings
Craft and Structure
Points of View
Making Connections
Comparing and Contrasting
Reading and Understanding Literature
Drawing Inferences
Main Topic
Explaining Texts
Word Meanings
Describing Structure
Comparing and Contrasting
Interpreting Information
Reasons and Evidence
Integrating Information
Comprehension
Decoding Words
Fluency
Make sure to look at the preview for more details about this fun and interactive way to teach reading in your classroom!
***
If you are interested in the bundle for this booklet that comes with math, reading and writing and language interactive notebooks and a 10% discount, click here .
***
If you are interested in the writing and language version of this book for 4th grade click here
If you are interested in the math version of this book for 4th grade click here
All graphics are originals and created by myself.
Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 209
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration 1 Year
