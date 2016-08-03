The “ Invertebrates Groups Sorting Card Activity” is design to help your students review, reinforce and assess their knowledge about the main groups of invertebrates. This activity is design for secondary students. (6-12)



Objective:

Students will be able to recognize, understand and classify the different characteristics of invertebrates into the corresponding phylum: (Phylum Porifera , Phylum Cnidarian, Phylum Nematoda, Phylum Annelida, Phylum Platyhelminthes, Phylum Mollusca, Phylum Arthropoda and Phylum Echinodermata.)

Students will classify each invertebrate sample in their corresponding phylum using the informational text included and invertebrates sorting cards.

Students will understand that scientists classify invertebrates according to the characteristics they share

This set contains : (27 pages)

18 set of sorting cards of common organisms that belong to each of the Invertebrates Groups : (Phylum Porifera , Phylum Cnidarian, Phylum Nematoda, Phylum Annelida, Phylum Platyhelminthes, Phylum Mollusca, Phylum Arthropoda and Phylum Echinodermata.)

6 “posters” of common species of each invertebrate group.

Teacher and student Instructions sheet

Students informational text about the common species and main characteristics of each group of invertebrates.

Anchor Activity: Handout No 1- Blank Graphic organizer to be completed with the information provided in this package.

Blank set of “mini-posters” for the students to sort and glue their invertebrate groups cards.

Teacher’s answer key.





Teacher directions:

Materials: Scissors, glue, pencil.



Print out the task cards on card stock paper. Optional : Laminate the cards or print in color.

Have the students read and complete the activity working in coop. learning groups.

Have the students read and fill out handout No 1, using the information provided in this product.

Have the students cut out the invertebrate task cards apart.

Have the students sort and glue group each organism into their corresponding group of invertebrates.

Have the students turn in their finished work