Sentence strips, worksheets and a poster for sequencing and summarizing Jamaica Louise James.

Includes a colorful sequencing poster, double sided sentences strips for laminating, matching worksheets and suggestions for how use these in your classroom.

The summarizing sheets have two versions both with and without penmanship lines.

This pack is offered separately but is included in Jamaica Louise James Student Workbook.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • 2.3.4-Jamaica-Louise-James-Sequence-and-Summarize-Pack-Jan-2016.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 17, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 6 MB

2.3.4-Jamaica-Louise-James-Sequence-and-Summarize-Pack-Jan-2016

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades