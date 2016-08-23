Beautiful January Word Wall Cards!
These are the English counterparts to my Spanish versions found in my store!

Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!

The words included in this packet are:
January
snowflake
snowman
skate
hot chocolate
the Three Kings
ski
mittens
Winter
Martin Luther King Jr.
New Year’s Eve
lucky grapes
New Year’s Day
It’s cold.
ice
boots
hat
sweater
scarf
earmuff
igloo
penguin
walrus
polar bear
hibernate
stars
snow angel


Categories & Grades