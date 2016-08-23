Beautiful January Word Wall Cards!
These are the English counterparts to my Spanish versions found in my store!
Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!
The words included in this packet are:
January
snowflake
snowman
skate
hot chocolate
the Three Kings
ski
mittens
Winter
Martin Luther King Jr.
New Year’s Eve
lucky grapes
New Year’s Day
It’s cold.
ice
boots
hat
sweater
scarf
earmuff
igloo
penguin
walrus
polar bear
hibernate
stars
snow angel
Need the Word Wall Cards AND Activities? Please look in my store!
Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- World languages
- Cross-curricular topics / Countries and cultures
- English language arts / Handwriting
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- World languages / Spanish
- World languages / Spanish / Fundamentals
Other resources by this author
Spanish FUTURE Tense Task Cards! 45 Cards! Ink Friendly! (regular & irregular!)
- (0)
- $3.25
Day of the Dead, Día de los Muertos Color By Number Mystery Pictures
- (0)
- $3.25
ASL Colors, Fingerspelling Practice, Interactive Notebook Activities
- (0)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Power and Conflict Poetry Comprehension Activity Booklets Bundle!
- 15 Resources
- $8.45
The Chagga People
- (0)
- $4.23
St, Patrick's Day 2018
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Te Reo Maori Words that Every Kiwi Should Know
- (1)
- $4.23
Ice Breaker - Things in Common Activity
- (1)
- FREE
Reading Comprehension: Christmas in Australia
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
The Chagga People
- (0)
- $4.23
Power and Conflict Poetry Comprehension Activity Booklets Bundle!
- 15 Resources
- $8.45
Sats Comprehension KS2
- (0)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80