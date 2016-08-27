This resource contains supplemental materials that align with Journeys 5th Grade Reading Language Arts Unit 1-6 Full Year Bundle CC 2014 : This bundle combines an entire years worth of products into 1 for a great value!



This is the 2014, Common Core edition of Journeys for 5th grade, ISBN number 9780547885537. We do offer a 2011 version of this full year bundle also if you need it. This bundle contains a variety of activities for each lesson in Units 1 through 6 from the fifth grade Journeys textbook for Units 1 through 5 (9780547885537) and “Journeys to Discovery” soft-cover book for Unit 6 (9780547595733). ***note: This resource does not contain the stories, so you will need at least one copy of the Journeys textbook for your students to read the stories. If you don't have one you can purchase one on Amazon.



These activities are designed to teach, re-teach, practice, or assess the lessons taught in these units. All of the lessons from units 1 - 6 are included in this bundle. A list of the unit lesson stories are listed below:

Included for each lesson’s anthologies are the following:



• Crossword Puzzles( Vocabulary Development)

• Answer Keys for Crossword Puzzle (Vocabulary Development)

• Word Banks for Crossword Puzzles (Vocabulary Development)

• CLOZE (fill in the blank) worksheets (Vocabulary Development)

• Writing Templates (Stationary) associated with each story and skill being taught such as “Personal Narrative, Persuasive Essays, Summaries, Poetry, etc.

• Graphic Organizers associated with the story

• Task Cards or grammar worksheets in some lessons

• Common Core Essential Questions in some lessons