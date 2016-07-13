Looking for some activities to keep the kiddos counting?
Try my alphabet themed Skip Counting and Counting by 1’s Puzzles. There are 26 Counting Puzzles with numbers ranging from 1-120. Counting is done by 1s, 10s, 5s, and 2s. Different levels are included to allow for differentiation in your classroom. Print them as your students reach each level. In addition, each jigsaw puzzle shows the letter in uppercase and lowercase form as well as displaying a picture that represents the associated sound. The images are colorful and engaging and will provide plenty of reinforcement as your students assemble the puzzles.
You can print, laminate, and cut the strips. Each card is divided into 10 strips. Students put the puzzles into correct number order. I've included a blank template that can be used as a mat to arrange the pieces. You can also simply print and allow students to glue them to the template and have the picture to keep.
Included are:
Counting by 1s - Numbers: 1-10 (3 puzzles), 11-20 (3 puzzles), 21-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60, 61-70, 71-80, 81-90, 91-100, 101-110, 111-120
Counting by 10s - Numbers: 10-100 (2 puzzles), 30-120 (4 puzzles)
Counting by 5s - Numbers: 5-50 (2 puzzles)
Counting by 2s - Numbers: 2-20 (2 puzzles)
The puzzles are aligned with Common Core Standards
K.CC.1, KCC.2, 1.NBT.1, 1.NBT.5, 2.NBT.2
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1.D
Looking for more counting puzzles?
K-1 Counting Puzzles- Counting by 1’s, 2’s, 5’s, and 10’s-Circus Theme.
K-1 Counting Puzzles- Counting by 1’s, 2’s, 5’s, and 10’s-Farm Favorites Theme.
K-1 Counting Puzzles- Counting by 1’s, 2’s, 5’s, and 10’s-Safari Adventure Theme.
K-1 Counting Puzzles- Counting by 1’s, 2’s, 5’s, and 10’s-Calendar Theme.
No Prep Bundle Means Great Savings!
First Grade Math Printable Worksheets-Bundle of 12 Sets-No Prep Charmers 1.

$1.60

$2.00);

(20% off)

Buy nowSave for later
  • Picture3.png
  • skip-counting-puzzles-Alphabet.pdf
  • Picture1.png
  • Picture2.png
  • Picture4.png

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 13, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 556 KB

Picture3

Project/Activity

pdf, 14 MB

skip-counting-puzzles-Alphabet

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 653 KB

Picture1

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades