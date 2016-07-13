$1.60
$2.00);
(20% off)
Looking for some activities to keep the kiddos counting?
Try my alphabet themed Skip Counting and Counting by 1’s Puzzles. There are 26 Counting Puzzles with numbers ranging from 1-120. Counting is done by 1s, 10s, 5s, and 2s. Different levels are included to allow for differentiation in your classroom. Print them as your students reach each level. In addition, each jigsaw puzzle shows the letter in uppercase and lowercase form as well as displaying a picture that represents the associated sound. The images are colorful and engaging and will provide plenty of reinforcement as your students assemble the puzzles.
You can print, laminate, and cut the strips. Each card is divided into 10 strips. Students put the puzzles into correct number order. I've included a blank template that can be used as a mat to arrange the pieces. You can also simply print and allow students to glue them to the template and have the picture to keep.
Included are:
Counting by 1s - Numbers: 1-10 (3 puzzles), 11-20 (3 puzzles), 21-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60, 61-70, 71-80, 81-90, 91-100, 101-110, 111-120
Counting by 10s - Numbers: 10-100 (2 puzzles), 30-120 (4 puzzles)
Counting by 5s - Numbers: 5-50 (2 puzzles)
Counting by 2s - Numbers: 2-20 (2 puzzles)
The puzzles are aligned with Common Core Standards
K.CC.1, KCC.2, 1.NBT.1, 1.NBT.5, 2.NBT.2
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1.D
Looking for more counting puzzles?
K-1 Counting Puzzles- Counting by 1’s, 2’s, 5’s, and 10’s-Circus Theme.
K-1 Counting Puzzles- Counting by 1’s, 2’s, 5’s, and 10’s-Farm Favorites Theme.
K-1 Counting Puzzles- Counting by 1’s, 2’s, 5’s, and 10’s-Safari Adventure Theme.
K-1 Counting Puzzles- Counting by 1’s, 2’s, 5’s, and 10’s-Calendar Theme.
No Prep Bundle Means Great Savings!
First Grade Math Printable Worksheets-Bundle of 12 Sets-No Prep Charmers 1.
$1.60
$2.00);
(20% off)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 13, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Three Mile island-Reading Comprehension- Read The Room-Grades 5-8
- (0)
- 20% off$3.00$2.40
Analogy Practice-Bingo Game Fun-Grades 6-8
- (0)
- 20% off$4.00$3.20
Analogy Practice-Bingo Game Fun
- (0)
- 20% off$4.00$3.20
Popular paid resources
Phonics Screening Check 30 page Revision
- (29)
- $7.04
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
What Do You Do When Something Wants To Eat You? Lesson Plans and Activities Package, 2nd Grade
- (0)
- $12.50
New resources
Artificial Intelligence
- (1)
- FREE
Using Colons and Semi-Colons!
- (2)
- $4.23
Read and colour clouds
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Vocabulary: Colour Words Posters Labels Playdough Mats
- (0)
- $4.23
Vocabulary: Colour Words Station Fun
- (0)
- $4.23
Vocabulary: Colour Words Workbook
- (0)
- $4.93