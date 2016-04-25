This includes 3 pages of information on Kamikazes. With 27 questions that go with the information.



Handout includes: Introduction, Father of Kamikaze Onishi, 5 Point Oath, Non-Ariel attacks, Bushido Code, Traditions, Battle of Leyte Gulf, Zero, Ohka, stats, american viewpoint, Final phase of WWII, the last kamikaze Ugaki, and the deaths of Onishi and Yamamoto.



4. What was the goal that they considered a just reason for sacrificing pilots and aircraft?

5. Who formed the Kamikaze Special Attack Force?

6. Fill in the blanks to the 5 Point Oath that they had to agree to:

i. Make ___________________ his obligation

ii. Make ____________________ his way of life

iii. Highly esteem ___________________ valor

iv. Have a high regard for ________________________________

v. Must live a __________________________________

7. What other non-aerial strikes did they use in these Special Attack Units?

8. Bushido Code: What was deeply entrenched in Japanese military culture?

9. What is the Bushido Code?

10. Did Japan have a problem finding volunteers for Kamikaze attacks?

11. What was the average age of a kamikaze pilot?

12. List 2 of their motivations in volunteering to be a kamikaze:

13. When and where was the first battle in which Kamikaze attacks were used?

14. What battle was the largest naval battle in history?

15. Source A: What is the name of the airplane that Kamikazes used in these attacks?

16. Specially designed rocket planes called Ohka (cherry blossom) by the Japanese were called Baka by the Americans… What does Baka mean?

