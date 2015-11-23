Roots: mo, mot
Looking for a resource to support struggling readers, but age appropriate. Do you want to expand your students' vocabulary? Then, this is a resource to consider! This PDF resource is based on the principles of Orton Gillingham and uses multisensory strategies to support student learning.
Using roots to develop reading, is especially supportive of vocabulary development, beginning at the word level, continuing through sentence, paragraph, and through large amounts of texts: sections of texts, and chapters older students are expected to use. Struggling students can develop weak or undeveloped reading skills engaging in the activities of this resource.
Looking for resources that serve as a tool to differentiate instruction ? Are you a special Education Teacher required to provide study guides, or a general education teacher that has a child in class with a 504 Plan? Well, this resource provides activities and skill building for content area, study guides. Or, if you have students requiring continuing practice and application to develop writing skills, this is a great resource to use.
Skills developed include:
Meaning of roots mo, mot (movement)
Word Syllabication
Decoding
Encoding
Reading Fluency
Comprehension
Writing development
Processing speed
Working Memory
Long-term memory
Word Retrieval
Students begin to typically engage in these multisensory activities because they see the value. Students want to succeed, not fail...
Please contact me at ekennyfoggin@gmail.com if you have questions.
Thank you.
Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin
M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)
