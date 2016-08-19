These reproducible pages are a collection of quick and easy activities to get the students motivated to start writing about a particular subject/theme.

The following subjects/themes are included:
-adjectives
-verb tenses
-topic sentences -parts of a paragraphs
-parts of story
-developing writing ideas
-reading
-school
-weather
-inventions
-recycling
-water
-friends
-peace
-anti-bullying
-being helpful
-giving

Happy writing!

Total Pages 26

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Let's-Start--Write!-Complete-Booklet.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 2 MB

Let's-Start--Write!-Complete-Booklet

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades