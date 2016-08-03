29 slides

Listening activities help develop your students ability to follow directions and to develop their recollection of what was taught during class.

These activity Listening Questions FOCUS ON:
Melody
Rhythm
Tone Color
Dynamics
Tempo
Form

“Beauty and the Beast” has 2 Sets of 10 Questions
“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” has 1 Set of 12 Questions plus 3 Bonus Questions
“Heigh- Ho” has 1 Set of 7 Questions, 1 Set of 8 Questions
“Kiss the Girl” has 2 Sets of 8 Questions
“I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” has 1 Set of 10 Questions, 1 Set of 8 Questions plus 2 Bonus Questions

Use these Listening Questions as an accompaniment, review or assessment to your Elements of Music lessons. Use 1, 3 or all the questions at one time. The possibilities are limitless.

Answer Keys Included

Enjoy!
Happy Listening

$7.80

Buy nowSave for later
  • Disney-1.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 3, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Assessment

pdf, 2 MB

Disney-1

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades