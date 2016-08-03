29 slides



Listening activities help develop your students ability to follow directions and to develop their recollection of what was taught during class.



These activity Listening Questions FOCUS ON:

Melody

Rhythm

Tone Color

Dynamics

Tempo

Form



“Beauty and the Beast” has 2 Sets of 10 Questions

“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” has 1 Set of 12 Questions plus 3 Bonus Questions

“Heigh- Ho” has 1 Set of 7 Questions, 1 Set of 8 Questions

“Kiss the Girl” has 2 Sets of 8 Questions

“I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” has 1 Set of 10 Questions, 1 Set of 8 Questions plus 2 Bonus Questions



Use these Listening Questions as an accompaniment, review or assessment to your Elements of Music lessons. Use 1, 3 or all the questions at one time. The possibilities are limitless.



Answer Keys Included



Enjoy!

Happy Listening