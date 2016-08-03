29 slides
Listening activities help develop your students ability to follow directions and to develop their recollection of what was taught during class.
These activity Listening Questions FOCUS ON:
Melody
Rhythm
Tone Color
Dynamics
Tempo
Form
“Beauty and the Beast” has 2 Sets of 10 Questions
“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” has 1 Set of 12 Questions plus 3 Bonus Questions
“Heigh- Ho” has 1 Set of 7 Questions, 1 Set of 8 Questions
“Kiss the Girl” has 2 Sets of 8 Questions
“I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” has 1 Set of 10 Questions, 1 Set of 8 Questions plus 2 Bonus Questions
Use these Listening Questions as an accompaniment, review or assessment to your Elements of Music lessons. Use 1, 3 or all the questions at one time. The possibilities are limitless.
Answer Keys Included
Enjoy!
Happy Listening
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
