This ready to use Mapping Early Man Activity will give students a 12 step guided mapping activity about Early Man. All students need to complete the assignment is a American History Textbook, Atlas OR the internet. This is a great activity to leave with a substitute, since it requires only a textbook, crayons and no prep!
Included is the 12 step Mapping Early man handout and the included Map. (please note, to give students additional room, the world map has been enlarged parts of the map have been cut off) The 12 step handout also serves as a grade sheet/checklist for easy grading and assessment!
