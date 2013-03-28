Free
Many different materials are found around us in everyday life. Knowing about the properties of different materials helps us choose the right material for the job. Students can group materials by their properties then progress to the game Mission Material to test their knowledge. Worksheets are available to download in PDF and Word format at the end of the resource.
Created: Mar 28, 2013
