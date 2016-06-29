Numbers to 20 Math Task Cards and Recording Sheet bright, colorful, and excellent for building Counting and Cardinality.



Great for Kindergarten and 1st grade SCOOT, math centers, read and write the room, morning work, early finishers, home-school activity bags, and assessments.



Students count the objects on the card, then write their answer on the recording sheet. A large number line is on the recording sheet to as a visual intervention to those who need it. Answer sheet included!



CONTENTS

Directions

15 Counting task cards. (Full color)

1 Title Card for labeling when storing or putting on a binder ring.

1 Student recording sheet (blackline master)

1 Teacher answer key

