Mathematical-Me

In these Learning Tasks, students will be guided to inquire and reflect on their identity as math learners.Engaging lessons, complete with graphic organizers are provided so that you may learn with your students about how they see themselves as math students and more generally as learners. The platform is also set for Goal Setting and reflection on both student and teacher agency in contributing to students success. These tasks can be both an engaging learning experience for your learners at the beginning of the year as well as a platform for you to collect data about your students that can serve to inform an shape your classroom instruction.
Please enjoy and feel free to share your feedback!
Created by Ryan Richards
Copyright © 2016 Ryan Richards
All rights reserved by author.
Permission to copy for single classroom use only.
Electronic distribution limited to single classroom use only.
