$2.93
$3.25);
(10% off)
Measurement Clip Art. How many times a day do you and your students measure or estimate things? Learning to measure and evaluate the quantity, distance, or volume of things is part of everyday life.
This PACK contains 21 high-quality COLOR and B/W Measurement Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.
This Measurement Clip Art set includes:
bushel, centimeter, decaliter, decameter, decimeter, mile, millimeter, ounce, foot, gallon, hectoliter, hectometer, kiloliter, kilometer, liter, meter, peck, quart, yard and more...
TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.
This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.
If you are interested in business or personal clip art, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.
Enjoy!
Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!
Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning
$2.93
$3.25);
(10% off)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Art and design
- Cross-curricular topics / Paintings, pictures and photographs
- Design, engineering and technology / General design considerations
- Design, engineering and technology / Graphic and product design
- Math / Geometry and measures
- Math / Geometry and measures / Units of measurement
- Math for early childhood / Shape, space and measure
Other resources by this author
Response to Reading Task Cards
- (0)
- $4.00
5th Grade Reading Comprehension Homework
- (0)
- 10% off$8.75$7.88
Brain Breaks | 75 Brain Break Activity Cards
- (0)
- 10% off$6.00$5.40
Popular paid resources
A World of Colour
- (1)
- $5.63
Growth Mindset Colouring Inspirational Sheets, Pages, Posters: GROWING BUNDLE
- 19 Resources
- $77.48
GCSE Art Analysis and Annotation guide sheets
- (4)
- $5.63
New resources
Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Art and Design Lesson 1 and 2
- (0)
- $4.93
Visual cloze exercises.
- (1)
- $2.82
Art. Periods of Art History
- (0)
- $5.00
Updated resources
The Square Game Cover / Sub Lesson Work
- (0)
- $4.23
Growth Mindset Colouring Inspirational Sheets, Pages, Posters: GROWING BUNDLE
- 19 Resources
- $77.48
Colouring sheet - Dreams of Olive Garden
- (1)
- FREE