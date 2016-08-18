Microsoft Access 2013 Advanced: The Receipt Report, part 2

Project: A Receipt Subreport that will be added to the Receipt Report from the prior lesson



This is Part 2 or a two-part lesson!



Advanced Access Objectives

1. Create a Select Query that combines (JOINS) several Tables by matching Keys.

2. Create a Tabular Report and use the Report Arrange options to Insert Rows, Merge Cells and Move Fields into different Rows.

3. Resize the SubReport and format the Headers.

4. Add a SubReport and Link the Form and Subform by a Key Field.

5. Test the Receipt Report in Print Preview.



