Microsoft Access 2013 Beginning: Table Design
Project: Create and modify the Customer Table by adding new Fields in Design View

Beginning Access Objectives
In this lesson, you will learn how to:
1. Use the Table Design View to edit Field Properties.
2. Edit the Field Properties and add a Default Value.
3. Add an Input Mask to a Text Field: format the Phone Number to include placeholders.
4. Review the purpose of the Primary Key.
5. Rename the Primary Key.

Another Computer Mama Guide: www.thecomputermama.com

If you wish to prepare for Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 this course will help you build the skills and knowledge you need.
• Step-by-step video demonstrations
• Companion eBook with detailed instructions
• Sample databases
• Practice, Quizzes and Skill Test

In Microsoft Access, you’ll cover basic through advanced topics, including:
• Learn how to navigate the online course and submit your assignments
• Understand the purpose of Tables and how they are used in a database
• Edit the Form Properties to help Users navigate the Form Fields and enter data
• Learn how to design Queries and use Queries to lookup records in the Tables
• Use Query Criteria and Parameter Queries to select specific records in the Tables
• Learn how to design and modify Reports in Layout and Design Views
• Learn how to manage Database files: Save and Save As

The Microsoft Access 2013 Certification Training Program is part of the Microsoft Business Certification program: Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS). MOS certification is the globally recognized standard for validating expertise with the Microsoft Office 2013 suite. Students who wish to prepare for Microsoft Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 will find beginning through advanced lessons that demonstrate these required MOS topics.

This course teaches the objectives for the following certification tests:
Expert Certification:
Access® 2013: Exam 77-424

  • Access2013_Begin_Table1.pdf
  • Access_Begin_2013_Tables.mp4
  • Lunch1.gif
  • popcorn4.gif
  • tblMovies.xlsx
  • 2013_Access_Begin_Table1.zip

Created: Aug 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

E-book

pdf, 13 MB

Access2013_Begin_Table1

Video

mp4, 42 MB

Access_Begin_2013_Tables

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

gif, 46 KB

Lunch1

