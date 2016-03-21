Microsoft Word 2013 Advanced: Tabs and Tables

Learn how to work with Tab Stops and Tables in Microsoft Word 2013.
If you wish to prepare students for the Microsoft Certification Exam 77-418: Microsoft Office Word 2013 OR Microsoft Certification Exam 77-425 Part 1 and 77-426 Part 2: Microsoft Office Word 2013 Expert this course has everything you need. Here you will find beginning through advanced lessons that demonstrate these required MOS topics.
This course includes:
• Step-by-step video demonstrations (MP4)
• Companion eBook with detailed instructions (PDF)
• Sample documents, and graphic files
• Practice, Quizzes and Skill Test
