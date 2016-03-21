Learn how to work with Tab Stops and Tables in Microsoft Word 2013.

If you wish to prepare students for the Microsoft Certification Exam 77-418: Microsoft Office Word 2013 OR Microsoft Certification Exam 77-425 Part 1 and 77-426 Part 2: Microsoft Office Word 2013 Expert this course has everything you need. Here you will find beginning through advanced lessons that demonstrate these required MOS topics.

This course includes:
• Step-by-step video demonstrations (MP4)
• Companion eBook with detailed instructions (PDF)
• Sample documents, and graphic files
• Practice, Quizzes and Skill Test

If you are interested in Microsoft Word 2013, here are some Resources you may consider:
Microsoft Word 2013 Beginning
Microsoft Word 2013 Beginning: Go Blue!
Microsoft Word 2013 Beginning: Fancy Colors
Microsoft Word 2013 Beginning: First Prize
Microsoft Word 2013 Beginning: Using Quick Parts

Microsoft Word 2013 Intermediate
Microsoft Word 2013 Intermediate: Newsletter
Microsoft Word 2013 Intermediate: Use the Resume Template
Microsoft Word Intermediate: Charlotte's Website
Microsoft Word 2013 Intermediate: Create a Mail Merge

Microsoft Word 2013 Advanced
Microsoft Word 2013 Advanced: Tabs and Tables
Microsoft Word 2013 Advanced: Formatting Tables
Microsoft Word 2013 Advanced: Styles 1
Microsoft Word 2013 Advanced: Styles 2
Microsoft Word 2013 Advanced: Prepare to Share

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • AdvancedWord2013-Tables1.pdf
  • Word_2013_Advanced_Table_1.mp4

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

E-book

pdf, 16 MB

AdvancedWord2013-Tables1

Video

mp4, 43 MB

Word_2013_Advanced_Table_1

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades