Do you want to bring several historic periods and many events to life through the character of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.? Dr. King was the most widely known Civil Right leader of his time. In Selma, he leads efforts regarding voter registration and the right to vote. Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it very difficult for blacks to register to vote. In 1965, an Alabama city became the battleground in the fight for suffrage. Despite violent opposition, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (David Oyelowo) and his followers pressed forward on an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, and their efforts culminated in President Lyndon Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Selma is rated PG-13 and is a movie that address an event during the Civil Rights Movement. It is a create compliment to your U.S. History course curriculum. This lesson connects your students to history with Martin as their guide.



This lesson includes an answer key and 32 questions that guide your students through the action. Questions are divided into three parts (days) with time built in to introduce or discuss. When shown in class, it takes three traditional (50 minute) classes. You will have to purchase the movie. Follow this link for a movie review:



http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1020072/



If you purchase this activity, I can also send you an editable link so you can edit and revise this activity to meet your specific needs. You can also contact me for support or collaboration.



Check out some of the creative endeavors coming out of my classroom on Twitter @tlc34e or on my website: www.tlc34e.webs.com.



Give it a try! Let me earn your business. Tell a friend or colleague. Tweet me! Review me! Put my TES link on your Facebook!



Thanks,



Mike Ward