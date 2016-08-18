Multiplication Facts Math Mystery Messages - St. Patrick's Day Edition
Looking for a fun and engaging way for your kiddos to practice their basic multiplication math facts? GREAT! This is the one for you!
With a variety of basic multiplication math facts on each of the three included pages, students will get a chance to practice while solving the mystery message or messages that appear on each page.
What makes this basic math facts page even better for YOU as the teacher is it is self-checking! Yup- simply copy and go. The students correct their own pages simply by completing the activity! WAHOO!
I have included answer keys for your convenience (though I don't think you will need them!)
Included:
-3 versions of Multiplication Facts Math Mystery Messages
-3 Answer Keys
-Teacher Directions and Suggestions
Let the Mystery Solving Begin-
John, Created by MrHughes
Keywords: basic facts, multiplication, Multiplication Facts Math Mystery Messages, mystery, solving, mystery messages, holidays, March, St. Patrick's Day
