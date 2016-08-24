Multiplying and Dividing Integers Notes and Activities, Common Core Standard: 7.NS.A.2, 7.NS.A.2.A



Everything you need to introduce and practice multiplying and dividing integers. Included in this product:

-Multiplying and Dividing Integers Guided Notes

-Multiplying and Dividing Integers Practice Page

-Multiplying and Dividing Integers Frayer Models for Vocabulary Practice

-2 different warm-ups (2 per page)

-2 different exit slips (2 per page)

-Answer keys