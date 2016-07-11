Muscular System Notes - Skeletal Muscle Contraction - Powerpoint Presentation : This 10 slide power point presentation continues my notes on the Muscular System of the human body which can be used in an Anatomy/Physiology class and can also be used in Biology. This is a good continuation of my Muscular System unit or can be modified as a stand alone power point presentation on muscle contraction. Filled with diagrams and pictures to enhance learning this editable power point is great for note taking skills for students of any level including English Learners, EL, as well as more advanced students. This product includes a power point presentation beginning with a review of my notes on muscle tissue and interesting muscle facts, then continues with the steps of muscle contraction and gives an opportunity for students to take Cornell style notes. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!



The Teacher Team