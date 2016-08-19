With this Fly Swat Music Symbols Review Game, I've adapted the classic whiteboard review game for use with your interactive whiteboard. Your students will love the funny sound effects and animations!
Choose from 25 different questions on basic music symbols including:
♪ Lines (staff & basic bar lines)
♪ Clef Symbols
♪ Notes (quarter, whole, half & eighth)
♪ Rests (quarter, whole, half & eighth)
♪ Basic Time Signature Knowledge
♪ Dynamics
Requires Microsoft PowerPoint. PC Required; not for use on Macs. Scored manually. Single user license. Not for commercial use. Because of a known but unfixed PowerPoint 2010 bug, PowerPoint 2010 users must use the free PowerPoint 2007 Viewer in order to use the scoreboard feature. SmartBoard users may need to close SMART Ink software for full functionality.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
