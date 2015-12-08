RecommendedTES PICKS

Musical Arabic =Song/Chant teaching simple-polite -conversation is an innovative downloadable worksheet/MP3 packet combination that pleasantly and gently teaches and reinforces Modern Standard Arabic in a fun and non-threatening way. This packet is written in both Arabic script and Romanized Arabic (for those that have problems, like I do, in reading Arabic). The packet includes:

- The professionally recorded MP3

- The words to the song in Arabic script

- -The words to the song in Romanized script (for immediate “reading” those not yet ready to read Arabic

- Worksheets for reinforcement written in both scripts

To listen to this and other song/chants in this collection, click on the URL below:

https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/musical-arabic-chants-rhythms-and-rhymes-for-learning-arabic-at-any-age-short-sound-samples-11174938

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Musical-Arabic-Conversation-Song-Chant.pdf
  • Musical-Arabic-Sample page-do not download 1.jpg
  • Musical-Arabic-Sample page-do not download 2.jpg
  • Musical-Arabic-Sample page-do not download 3.jpg
  • Musical-Arabic-Sample page-do not download 4.jpg
  • Musical-Arabic-Sample page-do not download 5.jpg
  • Musical-Arabic-Sample page-do not download 6.pdf
  • 5-MuHadtha-(conversation).mp3

About this resource

Info

Created: Dec 8, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 60 MB

Musical-Arabic-Conversation-Song-Chant

Lesson Plan

jpg, 1 MB

Musical-Arabic-Sample page-do not download 1

Lesson Plan

jpg, 1 MB

Musical-Arabic-Sample page-do not download 2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades