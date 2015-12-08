Musical Arabic =Song/Chant teaching simple-polite -conversation is an innovative downloadable worksheet/MP3 packet combination that pleasantly and gently teaches and reinforces Modern Standard Arabic in a fun and non-threatening way. This packet is written in both Arabic script and Romanized Arabic (for those that have problems, like I do, in reading Arabic). The packet includes:



- The professionally recorded MP3



- The words to the song in Arabic script



- -The words to the song in Romanized script (for immediate “reading” those not yet ready to read Arabic



- Worksheets for reinforcement written in both scripts



To listen to this and other song/chants in this collection, click on the URL below:



https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/musical-arabic-chants-rhythms-and-rhymes-for-learning-arabic-at-any-age-short-sound-samples-11174938