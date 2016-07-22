$18.00
Nature Clip Art. Nature Clip Art images to use in your projects, web pages, and more. I'm EXCITED to offer Little Tots Learning's MEGA BUNDLE set of 100 high-quality Color and Black & White NATURE Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.
This Nature Clip Art set includes:
saguaro, spade leaf, tulips bud, vine, yellow bud, roses, clouds, apple tree, posies, pink puffs, petals, orchid, various types of leaves, orchid, iris, iceberg, lily pad, acorn, fall, autumn, bare tree, and more...
TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.
This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.
If you are interested in business or personal clip art, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.
Enjoy!
Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!
Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
