Nixon, Was he a Crook?

WHAT EVENTS LED TO RICHARD NIXON’S RESIGNATION AS PRESIDENT IN 1974?



WHY IT MATTERS:

President Richard Nixon stood at the summit of his long government career when he was reelected President in a landslide in November 1972. Yet, less than two years later, Nixon left office in disgrace, the first time a {resident of the United States had signed. The Watergate scandal; gripped the nation and shaped the values and attitudes toward government that many Americans hold today