This game will help students reinforce the note names of the treble clef to aid in preparation for playing an instrument. There are five pages with two cards of different colored notes on each page. This would make a great folder game for centers or could be used with a partner as a whole class activity. There is a teacher/caller card included as well. A total of 6 pages are in the file.
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
