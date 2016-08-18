Owls Alphabet Posters Perfect for back to school classroom décor and Owl themes.

Printable classroom posters have glittery violet borders, with large print letters, and words printed below beginning sound picture/graphic.

Included are:
A-Z Owl Alphabet Posters
Print as is for full size (8.5 x 11), or follow the directions included to print as half-size (4.25 x 5.5).

$3.99

