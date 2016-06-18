GOT SKILLS?



30% off the regular price Skill Stations and Task Cards when you buy this MEGA BUNDLE!!!



The PE Stations and Task Cards Mega Bundle is a collection of 5 physical education products here on TES, involving 10 essential PE skills. The products inside this Mega bundle include the following individual sets:



PE Skill Stations and Task Cards- “Throwing and Tossing”



PE Skill Stations and Task Cards- “Catching and Fielding”



PE Skill Stations and Task Cards- “Striking and Volleying”



PE Skill Stations and Task Cards- “Hand Dribbling and Ball Control”



PE Skill Stations and Task Cards- “Kicking and Foot Dribbling”



Each of the above products is a comprehensive grouping of stations signs, task cards, cue cards, and an assessment exit slip. Together, these items provide you with a practical tool to help your students understand, articulate and apply the basic fundamental cues for successful PE skill development. The skills learned through these stations will allow the students to perform better in PE lead up games in a variety of sports and other PE-based activities.



The stations can be easily set up in your gym, classroom or outside playing area, using basic equipment most physical education teachers or elementary/middle schools would have in their storage closet. Each station was created to provide multiple skill development situations with students working “alone” or with “partners”. Each individual skill station product includes Skill Cue Cards for student reference and an optional Assessment Exit Slip for a student check of the cognitive understanding of the lesson outcomes.



These PE Skill Stations and Task Cards are ideal for PE teachers to reinforce teaching cues in sport-based units or could be used as a diversion from a regiment of PE fitness activities. Classroom teachers could also use individual stations and task cards inside their classrooms (perhaps as a reward) or outside in a playing area such as a playground or paved area. The PE Stations and Task Card Mega Bundle has been designed for Kindergarten through 6th grade students.

