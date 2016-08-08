All of the words featured in this CVC Storybook have [i] as the medial vowel; initial and final consonants vary.



This Package includes



* A printable Booklet (to print double sided)

* A Lesson Plan with a Sequence of Instruction and Comprehension Questions



Each CVC Storybook in the GUMDROPS series features



* Consonant-Vowel-Consonant (CVC) words only, one word per page

* Twelve pages per book

* A front cover with title and author

* A back cover with a list of all CVC words in the book

* A distinct story linked to the other books by character and place, and format

* Illustrations drawn by hand (with a little digital editing…)



About Gumdrops for Moppet Tops Books



The Gumdrops for Moppet Tops series is intended to teach CVC (consonant-vowel-consonant) decoding, blending, segmenting, and word recognition. Each book is comprised entirely of CVC words with corresponding illustrations. There are 12 pages in each book, including a front cover with title and author, and a final page with a list of words for further CVC reading practice. There is one CVC word and one related picture per page, providing an enjoyable and frustration-free reading experience for your students.



Each book in the series relates its own distinct story, written and illustrated to appeal to children. There are seven characters appearing throughout the series. Minor characters appear in a few of the books.



These are slice-of-life stories, about shopping with mom, playing at the beach, family camping, a day at school, sports, swimming, children’s games, caring for a pet dog, being sick, rainy days, going to the fair, friends coming over to play. They are stories of the imagination, about digging up dinosaur bones, deep sea diving, flying on a magic carpet, meeting a mermaid. There are forty five books in the collection.



These books are suited for PRE-K, kindergarten, the initial months of first grade, and for struggling readers at any grade level.