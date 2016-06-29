Need a simple way to review comparing and ordering numbers with your students? This is the activity for you!

This set is really simple to use. These cards can be sorted individually, with a teacher, or with a student partner. I like to partner students to complete this activity. Partners can check each other and help correct any mistakes before the cards are turned over and checked. When done sorting, a quick flip of the cards should reveal the numbers labeled from 1 to 6. If correct, students shuffle the cards, put them back in the bag, and move to another sorting station.

Included in this product:
*17 sets of cards to sort from least to greatest (6 cards per set)
*Self checking answer keys on back

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • PlaceValueFunCardSortingActivityforComparingandOrderingNumbers.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 8 MB

PlaceValueFunCardSortingActivityforComparingandOrderingNumbers

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades