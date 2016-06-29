Need a simple way to review comparing and ordering numbers with your students? This is the activity for you!



This set is really simple to use. These cards can be sorted individually, with a teacher, or with a student partner. I like to partner students to complete this activity. Partners can check each other and help correct any mistakes before the cards are turned over and checked. When done sorting, a quick flip of the cards should reveal the numbers labeled from 1 to 6. If correct, students shuffle the cards, put them back in the bag, and move to another sorting station.



Included in this product:

*17 sets of cards to sort from least to greatest (6 cards per set)

*Self checking answer keys on back

