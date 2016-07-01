Winter Graphing is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way to introduce graphing. The themed activity is also perfect for winter! The graphs include 2 objects (0-5), 3 objects (0-5), and 2 objects (0-10)
Game Play: Click on the game you want to practice. Choose your team. Click on a ribbon to go to a question. Look at the graph. Click on the objects next to the graph. Graph the right amount of objects onto the graph. When the graph is correct click the check. Award teams their points. 2 points if they go the correct answer on the first try. 1 point it if took 2 or more tries. Continue until the game board is empty. 18 graphs per game board; 54 graphs.
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
