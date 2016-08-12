Place value, 30 problem written word format puzzle ideal for guided math work. Use the included interactive notebook page as part of your INB activities. Word form numbers go out to the hundred thousands place value. Can be used by small group, partners, or individual students.
• Puzzle pieces come pre-mixed up so that students can cut them out and not have prior knowledge of the answers.
• The puzzle can be printed double sided with the puzzle on one side and the skill name on the other for ease of organizing and sorting.
• I suggest printing on colored paper and laminating the puzzle pieces for durability.
The individual triangles form a self checking hexagon shape once all the problems are solved.
I always get a cheer when these come out, definite class favorites!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
