Plate Boundaries- convergent, divergent, and transform practice that involves reading comprehension and application! Many students these days have a terribly difficult time comprehending nonfiction & informational text - textbooks, websites, articles etc. This product offers a more simple option for students to read, apply, and comprehend what they read - This is a GREAT tool to help your students overcome the obstacle of comprehending science text. These "Read & Apply" products are designed to cover ONE basic science topic per lesson for students to build a solid foundation before moving to the next topic & building that "house of knowledge" on the foundation.



This product contains:



- 1 short reading passage

- 1 application activity

- 1 writing prompt that goes along with the passage

- Photo example/answer key



Each reading passage is simple & not overwhelmingly long like textbooks are. Students can listen to you read, read silently, in partners, or in small groups highlighting important words and concepts as they go. The students then apply what they read with an activity & responding to a writing prompt.



This product was designed to fit well in science interactive notebooks, but could be used in a binder with loose leaf paper, colored paper, or any other notebook your students use.



This product would best fit with 4th-6th graders, but would be GREAT for a 7-8 grade remediation reading class or special ed! Would also be a great option for differentiation if you have just a few students in your class that are having a difficult time with their grade level text that you already use.