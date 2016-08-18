This set includes 40 prepositions flashcards in four different formats:

- big coloured flashcards

- small coloured flashcards

- big black and white flashcards

- small black and white flashcards



You can use them to teach or review prepositions of place and movement:

in

on

under

at

below

above

next to

beside

on the right

on the left

in the corner

around

near

far from

over

around

around

through

among

among

between

behind

in front of

up

down

up / down

along

across

opposite

onto

off

into

out of

past

past

against

towards

away from

from… to…