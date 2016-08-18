This set includes 40 prepositions flashcards in four different formats:
- big coloured flashcards
- small coloured flashcards
- big black and white flashcards
- small black and white flashcards

You can use them to teach or review prepositions of place and movement:
in
on
under
at
below
above
next to
beside
on the right
on the left
in the corner
around
near
far from
over
around
around
through
among
among
between
behind
in front of
up
down
up / down
along
across
opposite
onto
off
into
out of
past
past
against
towards
away from
from… to…

$7.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • POKEMONGOInspiredPrepositionscards.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

pdf, 27 MB

POKEMONGOInspiredPrepositionscards

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades