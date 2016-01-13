RecommendedTES PICKS

Political Parties Lecture and Cartoon Analysis (Civics)
This is an engaging and informative power point presentation about POLITICAL PARTIES. Students take notes on the creative Cloze/Cornell notes template. To check for comprehension students complete a political cartoon analysis activity about political parties.

Topics include:
• What are political parties?
• What do parties do?
• Why a Two-Party System
• Party Membership Patterns
• The Nation’s First Parties
• Federalist Paper #10
• 3 Historical Era’s
• American Parties – Parties Today
• Minor Parties and the Roles They Play

This purchase includes the following:
• 25-slide power point presentation Lecture: How a Bill Becomes a Law
• 3-page Lecture Notes Cloze Notes Template/Cornell Notes
• 1-page cartoon analysis
• Link to film clip and film review questions

