Political Parties Lecture and Cartoon Analysis (Civics)

This is an engaging and informative power point presentation about POLITICAL PARTIES. Students take notes on the creative Cloze/Cornell notes template. To check for comprehension students complete a political cartoon analysis activity about political parties.



Topics include:

• What are political parties?

• What do parties do?

• Why a Two-Party System

• Party Membership Patterns

• The Nation’s First Parties

• Federalist Paper #10

• 3 Historical Era’s

• American Parties – Parties Today

• Minor Parties and the Roles They Play



This purchase includes the following:

• 25-slide power point presentation Lecture: How a Bill Becomes a Law

• 3-page Lecture Notes Cloze Notes Template/Cornell Notes

• 1-page cartoon analysis

• Link to film clip and film review questions

