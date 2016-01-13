Political Parties Lecture and Cartoon Analysis (Civics)
This is an engaging and informative power point presentation about POLITICAL PARTIES. Students take notes on the creative Cloze/Cornell notes template. To check for comprehension students complete a political cartoon analysis activity about political parties.
Topics include:
• What are political parties?
• What do parties do?
• Why a Two-Party System
• Party Membership Patterns
• The Nation’s First Parties
• Federalist Paper #10
• 3 Historical Era’s
• American Parties – Parties Today
• Minor Parties and the Roles They Play
This purchase includes the following:
• 25-slide power point presentation Lecture: How a Bill Becomes a Law
• 3-page Lecture Notes Cloze Notes Template/Cornell Notes
• 1-page cartoon analysis
• Link to film clip and film review questions
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 13, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Great Depression - Stock Market Simulation Game (U.S. History)
- (1)
- $6.00
Invention Group Project (commercial & advertisement) The Industrial Revolution
- (1)
- $4.00
Constitution Scavenger Hunt Activity (American Government)
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
MOCK TRIAL: STUDENTS PROTESTING AT SCHOOL: FIRST AMENDMENT ISSUE
- (0)
- $3.00
The News Quiz 12th - 19th March 2018 SCIENCE WEEK SPECIAL Form Tutor Time Topical Events
- (0)
- $4.23
Democracy Drop Down Day
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
New resources
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - YouTube Controversy
- (1)
- FREE
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Brexit Breakthrough
- (2)
- FREE
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Mugabe's Resignation in Zimbabwe
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
The News Quiz 12th - 19th March 2018 SCIENCE WEEK SPECIAL Form Tutor Time Topical Events
- (0)
- $4.23
Social Action Planner
- (0)
- $4.23
MOCK TRIAL: STUDENTS PROTESTING AT SCHOOL: FIRST AMENDMENT ISSUE
- (0)
- $3.00