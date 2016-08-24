Ratios and Proportions Task Cards- 6th Grade Math Bundle



This bundle includes task cards for each of the 6th Grade Math Ratios and Proportions Common Core Standards. These 14 products, with 20 cards each, are bundled together for over 30% off the original cost.



Topics covered in this bundle (click on each title to see the original product listing):

Introduction to Ratios

Unit Rate

Equivalent Ratios

Ratio Tables

Ratios with Tape Diagrams

Comparing Unit Rates

Introduction to Percents

Percents and Fractions

Percents and Decimals

Percent of a Number

Finding the Whole

Converting Measurements

Percent Problems

Modeling Percents