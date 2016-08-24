Ratios and Proportions Task Cards- 6th Grade Math Bundle
This bundle includes task cards for each of the 6th Grade Math Ratios and Proportions Common Core Standards. These 14 products, with 20 cards each, are bundled together for over 30% off the original cost.
Topics covered in this bundle (click on each title to see the original product listing):
Introduction to Ratios
Unit Rate
Equivalent Ratios
Ratio Tables
Ratios with Tape Diagrams
Comparing Unit Rates
Introduction to Percents
Percents and Fractions
Percents and Decimals
Percent of a Number
Finding the Whole
Converting Measurements
Percent Problems
Modeling Percents
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
