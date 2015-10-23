The 4th installment of a series of fully editable resources centered on and around the Retail Industry available to download as a PDF file or WORD doc.
The worksheets include various engaging activities and tasks and can be delivered individually, collectively and in any order.
They can also be in adapted to suit a range of learner styles and levels.
This particular series focuses on Teamwork and includes the following worksheets:
What is Teamwork
Prioritizing Tasks
Communication Breakdowns
Conflict within a team
Benefits of Teamwork
Communication Types
Body Language
Two way Communication
Team Scenario Task
Humour in the Workplace
Teamwork Roles
Recruitment Task
Timed Wordsearch
Series Recap
Series 1, 2, & 3 available.
Look out for the FLASHCARD series that accompanies the GraingeEd Retail Series of Workbooks. Coming Soon
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 23, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
