The 4th installment of a series of fully editable resources centered on and around the Retail Industry available to download as a PDF file or WORD doc.



The worksheets include various engaging activities and tasks and can be delivered individually, collectively and in any order.



They can also be in adapted to suit a range of learner styles and levels.



This particular series focuses on Teamwork and includes the following worksheets:



What is Teamwork

Prioritizing Tasks

Communication Breakdowns

Conflict within a team

Benefits of Teamwork

Communication Types

Body Language

Two way Communication

Team Scenario Task

Humour in the Workplace

Teamwork Roles

Recruitment Task

Timed Wordsearch

Series Recap



Series 1, 2, & 3 available.



Look out for the FLASHCARD series that accompanies the GraingeEd Retail Series of Workbooks. Coming Soon