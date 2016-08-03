30 pages

Switch out your Traditional Classroom Rhythm Instruments for PLASTIC CUPS !
A FUN way to improve your students Rhythm and Coordination while reinforcing Rhythms you taught.
Based on my “Rhythm: Classroom Instruments Play Along with…” Activities.
Easy to Read and Play Original Rhythmic Arrangements using Plastic Cups, Hands and a Pencil to the following 6 songs:

“Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” by, Harry Belafonte
“Three Little Birds” by, Bob Marley
“All Shook Up” by, Elvis Presley
“Wipeout” by, The Fat Boys and The Beach Boys
“Rhinestone Cowboy” by, Glen Campbell
“Rebel Rouser” by, Duane Eddy

Reading Versions Include:
Picture Graphs with Black Lined Traditional Music Notation

Also Included:
Teacher Resource Pages: Definitions: Verbal and Visual, Video/Music Web Links, Tidbit Information about each song/performer, Performance Options


Rhythms Used:
Quarter Note
Dotted Quarter Note
Quarter Rest
Dotted Eighth followed by a Sixteenth Note
Eighth Note followed by 2 Sixteenth Notes
Double Eighth Note
Single Eighth Note
Half Note
Half Rest
Whole Note
Whole Rest

Styles/Genres Used:
Jamaican Mento Folk Song, Calypso
Roots Reggae
Rock-n-Roll, R&B
Old School Hip-Hop, Surf Rock
Country-Pop
Instrumental Rock


Instruments Used:
Plastic Cups
Pencil
Hands

Cup Performance Includes:
Tapping
Flipping
Sliding
Shaking
Passing
Finger Flicks
Partner or No Partner
1 Cup or 2

Easy and Intermediate Levels combined in this collection.

(Due to copyright laws no soundtrack is provided.)

Great for the End Of The Year, Substitutes and Music Camps!

Kid tested and approved!
Enjoy! Have Fun!

