30 pages



Switch out your Traditional Classroom Rhythm Instruments for PLASTIC CUPS !

A FUN way to improve your students Rhythm and Coordination while reinforcing Rhythms you taught.

Based on my “Rhythm: Classroom Instruments Play Along with…” Activities.

Easy to Read and Play Original Rhythmic Arrangements using Plastic Cups, Hands and a Pencil to the following 6 songs:



♫“Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” by, Harry Belafonte

♫“Three Little Birds” by, Bob Marley

♫“All Shook Up” by, Elvis Presley

♫“Wipeout” by, The Fat Boys and The Beach Boys

♫“Rhinestone Cowboy” by, Glen Campbell

♫“Rebel Rouser” by, Duane Eddy



Reading Versions Include:

Picture Graphs with Black Lined Traditional Music Notation



Also Included:

Teacher Resource Pages: Definitions: Verbal and Visual, Video/Music Web Links, Tidbit Information about each song/performer, Performance Options





Rhythms Used:

Quarter Note

Dotted Quarter Note

Quarter Rest

Dotted Eighth followed by a Sixteenth Note

Eighth Note followed by 2 Sixteenth Notes

Double Eighth Note

Single Eighth Note

Half Note

Half Rest

Whole Note

Whole Rest



Styles/Genres Used:

Jamaican Mento Folk Song, Calypso

Roots Reggae

Rock-n-Roll, R&B

Old School Hip-Hop, Surf Rock

Country-Pop

Instrumental Rock





Instruments Used:

Plastic Cups

Pencil

Hands



Cup Performance Includes:

Tapping

Flipping

Sliding

Shaking

Passing

Finger Flicks

Partner or No Partner

1 Cup or 2



Easy and Intermediate Levels combined in this collection.



(Due to copyright laws no soundtrack is provided.)



Great for the End Of The Year, Substitutes and Music Camps!



Kid tested and approved!

Enjoy! Have Fun!