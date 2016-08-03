30 pages
Switch out your Traditional Classroom Rhythm Instruments for PLASTIC CUPS !
A FUN way to improve your students Rhythm and Coordination while reinforcing Rhythms you taught.
Based on my “Rhythm: Classroom Instruments Play Along with…” Activities.
Easy to Read and Play Original Rhythmic Arrangements using Plastic Cups, Hands and a Pencil to the following 6 songs:
♫“Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” by, Harry Belafonte
♫“Three Little Birds” by, Bob Marley
♫“All Shook Up” by, Elvis Presley
♫“Wipeout” by, The Fat Boys and The Beach Boys
♫“Rhinestone Cowboy” by, Glen Campbell
♫“Rebel Rouser” by, Duane Eddy
Reading Versions Include:
Picture Graphs with Black Lined Traditional Music Notation
Also Included:
Teacher Resource Pages: Definitions: Verbal and Visual, Video/Music Web Links, Tidbit Information about each song/performer, Performance Options
Rhythms Used:
Quarter Note
Dotted Quarter Note
Quarter Rest
Dotted Eighth followed by a Sixteenth Note
Eighth Note followed by 2 Sixteenth Notes
Double Eighth Note
Single Eighth Note
Half Note
Half Rest
Whole Note
Whole Rest
Styles/Genres Used:
Jamaican Mento Folk Song, Calypso
Roots Reggae
Rock-n-Roll, R&B
Old School Hip-Hop, Surf Rock
Country-Pop
Instrumental Rock
Instruments Used:
Plastic Cups
Pencil
Hands
Cup Performance Includes:
Tapping
Flipping
Sliding
Shaking
Passing
Finger Flicks
Partner or No Partner
1 Cup or 2
Easy and Intermediate Levels combined in this collection.
(Due to copyright laws no soundtrack is provided.)
Great for the End Of The Year, Substitutes and Music Camps!
Kid tested and approved!
Enjoy! Have Fun!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Rhythm: Classroom Instruments: Play Along with "The Monster Mash"
- (0)
- $4.00
Rhythm: Classroom Instruments Play Along with "Crocodile Rock" G1&2
- (0)
- $5.00
Rhythm: Classroom Instruments Play Along with "Crocodile Rock" G3-5
- (0)
- $5.75
Popular paid resources
Minimalism / Ground Bass Keyboard Task - Time Lapse - Michael Nyman KS3 KS4 Sheet Music
- (0)
- $2.82
Hip-Hop/ Rap YEAR 9
- (0)
- $21.13
Titanium - David Guetta, SIa Keyboard Worksheet Sheet Music KS3
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
*TRIAL**CHART SONG Bundle 2017 - Keyboard Pieces - Faded / Shape of You / One Last Time / Despacito
- (1)
- FREE
GCSE Music 9-1 Composition: Harmony & Tonality Differentiation
- (1)
- FREE
GCSE Music 9-1 Composition: Rhythm & Metre Differentiation
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
GCSE Music Blues Composition booklet/guide for Sibelius
- (0)
- $9.86
Coldplay - Clocks
- (0)
- $3.52
Minimalism / Ground Bass Keyboard Task - Time Lapse - Michael Nyman KS3 KS4 Sheet Music
- (0)
- $2.82