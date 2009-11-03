Free
4.48 customer reviews
Downloaded 20298 times
Viewed 9426 times
Through the stimulus of Robert Cormier's ‘Heroes’ students produce a piece of original writing for a GCSE contolled assessment
Free
4.48 customer reviews
Downloaded 20298 times
Viewed 9426 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 3, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
beck76
assemblies
a range of assemblies mainly aimed at Key Stage 4 students.
- (16)
- FREE
beck76
Robert Cormier's Heroes used for original writing
Through the stimulus of Robert Cormier's ‘Heroes’ students produce a piece of original writing for a GCSE contolled assessment
- (8)
- FREE
beck76
Of mice and men Unit
Huge set of resources tracing theme, characterization, language, etc. Almost a complete unit.
- (23)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
We take a look at Chapter Four of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Victorian detective story The Sign of Four and explore the character of Thaddeus...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Revision
Four fully differentiated lessons and revision guides to help prepare GCSE students analysing the text for new spec GCSEs. Ideal preparation for th...
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
New resources
lordturner
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
Pupils choose one of 9 questions in a fun and easy to tailor to a topic, interactive PowerPoint presentation. Quick, easy, fun and effective way to...
- (1)
- $2.82
krisgreg30
Harry Potter - Example Instructions for Creating Potions
Three different examples of written instructions that come from creating potions in Harry Potter.
- (1)
- FREE
jlp76
Autumn Winter Sorting task
Sorting task designed for students with autism / SEN This is designed to be used in different ways depending on ability level: * cut and laminate c...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
kk2257
Writing Paper Choices & Planning Templates
Different types of writing paper and planning templates for 5 Writers workshop units: Small Moments Realistic Fiction Non-Fiction Chapter Books (Al...
- (0)
- $7.04
BUNDLE
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Revision
Four fully differentiated lessons and revision guides to help prepare GCSE students analysing the text for new spec GCSEs. Ideal preparation for th...
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
We take a look at Chapter Four of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Victorian detective story The Sign of Four and explore the character of Thaddeus...
- (0)
- $4.23