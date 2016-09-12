NOTE: This crossword is meant to be used after students have read the book.
Every clue in this crossword is related to an event, character, or detail in or about ROLL OF THUNDER, HEAR MY CRY. Challenges students' reading-for-detail skills in a fun way! Makes a great extra credit assignment or competition activity!
Examples of clues:
* Hammer’s war injury ANSWER: limp
* Plantation owner ANSWER: Montier
* Sacks used to make dresses ANSWER: Flour
* Number of stars on Mississippi state flag ANSWER: thirteen
* Miss Crocker’s switch ANSWER: hickory
Don't miss my ROLL OF THUNDER, HEAR MY CRY edition of Bookmarks Plus—A Handy Reading Aid! Helps students keep track of characters, provides definitions for new words—and so much more! Students and teachers alike are delighted with these handy reading aids!
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
