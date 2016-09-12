NOTE: This crossword is meant to be used after students have read the book.



Every clue in this crossword is related to an event, character, or detail in or about ROLL OF THUNDER, HEAR MY CRY. Challenges students' reading-for-detail skills in a fun way! Makes a great extra credit assignment or competition activity!



Examples of clues:

* Hammer’s war injury ANSWER: limp

* Plantation owner ANSWER: Montier

* Sacks used to make dresses ANSWER: Flour

* Number of stars on Mississippi state flag ANSWER: thirteen

* Miss Crocker’s switch ANSWER: hickory



