THE RISE OF CHRISTIANITY

OBJECTIVES: Describe how the conditions Jews faced in Judaea contributed to the rose of Christianity, Identify the difficulties early Christians experienced in the Roman Empire, and Explain the changes that helped establish Christianity and stabilize the church during the late Roman Empire



MAIN GOAL: To understand that the rise of Christianity and its gradual spread across the empire changed the culture of the Romans



Time: 1 Class Period (57 mins)



LESSON PLAN IN DETAIL:

1. Bell Ringer: I will put a map of the spread of the Roman Empire on an overhead and ask my students to write down what they know about Roman Religion and the Religion of groups in the areas Rome controlled

(5 mins)

2. As a class, we will read the textbook chapter entitled “The Rise of Christianity”. Students will “bump” read.

(20 mins, Total 25 mins)

3. Students will then break into assigned groups and complete the worksheet that goes along with this reading

(15 mins, Total 40 mins)



4. We will then go over the worksheet

(10 mins, Total 50 mins)



5. Closure: Students will take a short quiz based on what they learned today.

( 7 mins, Total 57 mins)



Homework – DBQ Packet on Rise of Christianity and questions to go with it.