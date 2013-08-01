Do you want to learn useful Russian words? Then watch our vocabulary videos, Do you want to learn the name of fruit in Russian? Here you'll learn 15 of the most common (apple, pear, grapes, peach, pineapple,...).

This is the vocabulary used for this video: фрукты: fruit яблоко: apple груша: pear лимон: lemon апельсин: orange мандарин: tangerine персик: peach слива: plum виноград: grapes вишня: cherry клубника: strawberry банан: banana ананас: pineapple дыня: melon арбуз: watermelon

Created: Aug 1, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

