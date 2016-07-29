This resource includes 3 adapted books - all school themed! These books are a great way practice identifying the attributes of color, preposition, location, attributes, and sequencing in a fun, seasonal way! These books are perfect for back to school!



The 3 books included:



Let's Get Ready for School: This great book targets sequencing at the foundational level. Students will sequencing school supplies onto the desk and there is a page to assess memory skills at the end!



Pack Up the Backpack: Work on identifying groups of items based on color. The movement of the pieces also targets fine motor skills!



What's on the Desk?: Students will work on the tricky skill of counting by putting the specified amount of items on the desk. This book also teaches school supply vocabulary!



All books have coordinating visuals so students can work on identifying basic sight words and the text follows a predictable pattern.

This is a great way to work on basic skills in a fun spring themed. These books are fun and engaging!



Included are all directions for setup and a storage board for the pictures.