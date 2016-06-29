Hello Teacher Friends!
This includes three sight word resources for the sight word "A" that you can use during your intervention or small group time. This is passage #6. These passages spiral, so if you purchase them and complete them in order they will build upon one another. I will be working to add passages so that you can purchase it by sight word as needed!
This resource includes:
*Read It, Trace It, Write It, Highlight It for the sight word "A"
*Roadrunner Read for the sight word "A"
*Sight Word Fluency Passage for the sight word "A"
I hope that you find these resources helpful during your RTI time!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
