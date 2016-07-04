This Sight Words Football Bundle is an interactive PowerPoint football game, and is a great way to practice sight words. Sight Words Football #1 and Sight Words Football #2 are included in this bundle. There are 10 sight words in each game to help students learn sight words. This game is aligned to Fry's sight words 1-100.



This Product Includes:

• Sight Words 1-50

• 5 football game boards

• Sight Words 51-100

• 5 football game boards



Included are:

1) Sight Words Football #1

2) Sight Words Football #2



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



