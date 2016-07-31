Love Read and Write the Room activities but looking for a greater challenge for you students? This simple sentence resource was created especially for first graders but can also be used with advanced Kinders! It incorporates sight words, 1st grade vocabulary, reading, comprehension, and writing. It was designed to offer movement in practice but can just as easily be used as a stationary literacy center. **This resource was created with US spelling.
There are 24 simple sentence picture cards (provided in color and repeated in line art), recording sheets, and answer keys. It can be used on two occasions in sets of 12 or copied front to back and completed at one time.
If you find this helpful for your students, please take a moment to come back and share your experience with other teachers. If you have any questions or ideas for improving this resource, please email ResourceRanch@gmail.com
Happy Teaching!
Rhonda
