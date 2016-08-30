Thanksgiving Themed Single Digit Difference Subtraction (15 Pages) math worksheets.
This is a pack of 15 Single Digit Subtraction Worksheets. Each page has 28 problems written horizontally. There are 4 columns and each column has 7 problems.
Each page has different Thanksgiving clipart decorating it.
There are pages with the following
Differences of 1
Differences of 2
Differences of 3
Differences of 4
Differences of 5
Differences of 6
Differences of 7
Differences of 8
Differences of 9
Differences of 10
Differences of doubles (16-8, 6-3, etc.)
4 pages with a mix of all of the above.
They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.
All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/
If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
Credits for Clip Art and Cover Photo.
Cover Photo
• Public Domain @ http://www.wpclipart.com/education/index.html
Clipart credits:
* arvin61r58 - https://openclipart.org/detail/227730/autumn-border
• Artifex – found on TPT.
• Oh So Cute O’Flaherty - found on TPT.
• Happy Edugator - found on TPT.
• MadebyTeachers - found on TPT.
• Images Jax and Jake – found on TPT.
• Whimsy Clips - www.whimsyclips.com
• Digi Web Studio - http://www.digiwebstudio.com
• Carmela Fiorino Vieira - found on TPT.
• Lita Lita - http://learninginspain.blogspot.com.es/
• inky2010 - https://openclipart.org/user-detail/inky2010
• algotruneman - https://openclipart.org/detail/189181/turkey
• almeidah - https://openclipart.org/detail/228043/autumn
• studio_hades - https://openclipart.org/user-detail/studio_hades
• presquesage - https://openclipart.org/detail/168940/autumn
• GDJ - https://openclipart.org/user-detail/GDJ
• mibrami - https://openclipart.org/detail/188308/autumn-recolored
• freeiconsweb - https://openclipart.org/detail/180884/vector-autumn-icons-set
• martinaaldermann - https://openclipart.org/detail/196299/autumn-trees-with-a-bird
• pippi2011 - https://openclipart.org/detail/188191/brown-hat
• revzack - https://openclipart.org/detail/232964/happy-thanksgiving
• johnny_automatic - https://openclipart.org/user-detail/johnny_automatic
• Iaobc - https://openclipart.org/detail/92761/pilgrim-hat
• anonymous - https://openclipart.org/detail/47653/school-in-fall-abiclipar-01
• nicubunu - https://openclipart.org/detail/94177/thanksgiving-day-icon
• Clipart 4 Teachers - found on TPT.
• A Sketchy Guy – found on TPT.
• Shelley M. Holt - found on TPT.
• Kristyn Copeland – found on TPT.
• WPClipart - http://www.wpclipart.com/education/index.html
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Farm Animals - PowerPoint & Activities
- (0)
- $5.99
Penguins - Powerpoint & Activities
- (2)
- $4.99
Amphibians - PowerPoint & Activities
- (0)
- $4.99
Popular paid resources
Year 1 Easter End of Term Activity Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $9.85
Valentine's Day Activity Pack Maths and Literacy
- (1)
- $5.63
Royal Wedding Bundle of fun activities and investigations
- 10 Resources
- $34.51
New resources
Diamond Jubilee money game
- (9)
- FREE
Updated resources
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
- (0)
- $3.25
Chinese New Year Co-Ordinate Game - Zodiac Animal Theme
- (1)
- $3.52
Year 1 Easter End of Term Activity Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $9.85