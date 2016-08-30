Thanksgiving Themed Single Digit Difference Subtraction (15 Pages) math worksheets.

This is a pack of 15 Single Digit Subtraction Worksheets. Each page has 28 problems written horizontally. There are 4 columns and each column has 7 problems.

Each page has different Thanksgiving clipart decorating it.

There are pages with the following

Differences of 1
Differences of 2
Differences of 3
Differences of 4
Differences of 5
Differences of 6
Differences of 7
Differences of 8
Differences of 9
Differences of 10
Differences of doubles (16-8, 6-3, etc.)
4 pages with a mix of all of the above.

They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.

All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/

If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com

  • Cover.jpg
  • Single-Digit-Subtraction-(Difference-of-4).jpg
  • Single-Digit-Subtraction-(Mixed-!V).jpg
  • Single-Digit-Subtraction---Thanksgiving-(Horizontal).zip

Categories & Grades