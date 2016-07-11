Skeletal System Notes Powerpoint Package : This product contains 3 power point presentations that are part of my Skeletal System Unit. The first presentation contains an 18 slide power point presentation which covers skeletal system functions, bone classification, and features of long bones, compact bone and spongy bone. The second presentation is a 14 slide ppt covering articulations (joints), terminology, and ossification. It also includes a review of my Skeletal System ppt part 1. The third presentation is a 22 slide ppt covering bone fractures and repairs, as well as bone and joint disorders (17 slides). It also includes a review of part 1 and part 2 of my Skeletal System Notes. Filled with diagrams and pictures to enhance learning these editable power points are great for note taking skills for students of any level including English Learners, EL, as well as more advanced students. This product includes an opportunity for students to take Cornell style notes and has a built in reviews. The presentations in this product can be purchased separately, but purchased together are a great value. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!



The Teacher Team