Social-Issues-in-Media

In this learning activity, students are guided to inquire about the depictions of critical social events in the movies in comparison to the reporting of that event in the news media.
Students will have an opportunity to consider critical questions about who is telling the story and whose perspective is not being presented in either medium and why?
Please feel free to share your feedback!
