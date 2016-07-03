In this learning activity, students are guided to inquire about the depictions of critical social events in the movies in comparison to the reporting of that event in the news media.

Students will have an opportunity to consider critical questions about who is telling the story and whose perspective is not being presented in either medium and why?

Please feel free to share your feedback! Be Great!

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Social-Issues-in-Media.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 3, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 3 MB

Social-Issues-in-Media

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades